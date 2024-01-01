2,000 Jersey pounds to Azerbaijani manats

Convert JEP to AZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 jep
4,351.78 azn

£1.000 JEP = man.2.176 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21032.2103
Low2.16192.1236
Average2.18902.1665
Change-0.06%1.96%
1 JEP to AZN stats

The performance of JEP to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2103 and a 30 day low of 2.1619. This means the 30 day average was 2.1890. The change for JEP to AZN was -0.06.

The performance of JEP to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2103 and a 90 day low of 2.1236. This means the 90 day average was 2.1665. The change for JEP to AZN was 1.96.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 JEP2.17589 AZN
5 JEP10.87945 AZN
10 JEP21.75890 AZN
20 JEP43.51780 AZN
50 JEP108.79450 AZN
100 JEP217.58900 AZN
250 JEP543.97250 AZN
500 JEP1,087.94500 AZN
1000 JEP2,175.89000 AZN
2000 JEP4,351.78000 AZN
5000 JEP10,879.45000 AZN
10000 JEP21,758.90000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Jersey pound
1 AZN0.45958 JEP
5 AZN2.29791 JEP
10 AZN4.59582 JEP
20 AZN9.19164 JEP
50 AZN22.97910 JEP
100 AZN45.95820 JEP
250 AZN114.89550 JEP
500 AZN229.79100 JEP
1000 AZN459.58200 JEP
2000 AZN919.16400 JEP
5000 AZN2,297.91000 JEP
10000 AZN4,595.82000 JEP