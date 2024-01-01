5,000 Indian rupees to Mexican pesos

Convert INR to MXN at the real exchange rate

5,000 inr
1,144.02 mxn

₹1.000 INR = Mex$0.2288 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22880.2288
Low0.21100.1987
Average0.21700.2126
Change5.57%12.29%
1 INR to MXN stats

The performance of INR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2288 and a 30 day low of 0.2110. This means the 30 day average was 0.2170. The change for INR to MXN was 5.57.

The performance of INR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2288 and a 90 day low of 0.1987. This means the 90 day average was 0.2126. The change for INR to MXN was 12.29.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 INR0.22880 MXN
5 INR1.14402 MXN
10 INR2.28804 MXN
20 INR4.57608 MXN
50 INR11.44020 MXN
100 INR22.88040 MXN
250 INR57.20100 MXN
300 INR68.64120 MXN
500 INR114.40200 MXN
600 INR137.28240 MXN
1000 INR228.80400 MXN
2000 INR457.60800 MXN
5000 INR1,144.02000 MXN
10000 INR2,288.04000 MXN
25000 INR5,720.10000 MXN
50000 INR11,440.20000 MXN
100000 INR22,880.40000 MXN
1000000 INR228,804.00000 MXN
1000000000 INR228,804,000.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 MXN4.37054 INR
5 MXN21.85270 INR
10 MXN43.70540 INR
20 MXN87.41080 INR
50 MXN218.52700 INR
100 MXN437.05400 INR
250 MXN1,092.63500 INR
500 MXN2,185.27000 INR
1000 MXN4,370.54000 INR
2000 MXN8,741.08000 INR
5000 MXN21,852.70000 INR
10000 MXN43,705.40000 INR