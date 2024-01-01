1 thousand Indian rupees to Mexican pesos
Convert INR to MXN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2288
|0.2288
|Low
|0.2110
|0.1987
|Average
|0.2170
|0.2126
|Change
|5.57%
|12.29%
|View full history
1 INR to MXN stats
The performance of INR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2288 and a 30 day low of 0.2110. This means the 30 day average was 0.2170. The change for INR to MXN was 5.57.
The performance of INR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2288 and a 90 day low of 0.1987. This means the 90 day average was 0.2126. The change for INR to MXN was 12.29.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Mexican pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
|1 INR
|0.22880 MXN
|5 INR
|1.14402 MXN
|10 INR
|2.28804 MXN
|20 INR
|4.57608 MXN
|50 INR
|11.44020 MXN
|100 INR
|22.88040 MXN
|250 INR
|57.20100 MXN
|300 INR
|68.64120 MXN
|500 INR
|114.40200 MXN
|600 INR
|137.28240 MXN
|1000 INR
|228.80400 MXN
|2000 INR
|457.60800 MXN
|5000 INR
|1,144.02000 MXN
|10000 INR
|2,288.04000 MXN
|25000 INR
|5,720.10000 MXN
|50000 INR
|11,440.20000 MXN
|100000 INR
|22,880.40000 MXN
|1000000 INR
|228,804.00000 MXN
|1000000000 INR
|228,804,000.00000 MXN