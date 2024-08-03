Indian rupee to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Mexican pesos is currently 0.229 today, reflecting a 0.586% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 3.768% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.229 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 0.220 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.688% increase in value.