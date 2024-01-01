10 thousand Indian rupees to Georgian laris
Convert INR to GEL at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to GEL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0331
|0.0344
|Low
|0.0322
|0.0320
|Average
|0.0325
|0.0331
|Change
|-2.34%
|0.66%
|View full history
1 INR to GEL stats
The performance of INR to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0331 and a 30 day low of 0.0322. This means the 30 day average was 0.0325. The change for INR to GEL was -2.34.
The performance of INR to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0344 and a 90 day low of 0.0320. This means the 90 day average was 0.0331. The change for INR to GEL was 0.66.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Georgian Lari
|1 INR
|0.03234 GEL
|5 INR
|0.16169 GEL
|10 INR
|0.32339 GEL
|20 INR
|0.64677 GEL
|50 INR
|1.61693 GEL
|100 INR
|3.23386 GEL
|250 INR
|8.08465 GEL
|300 INR
|9.70158 GEL
|500 INR
|16.16930 GEL
|600 INR
|19.40316 GEL
|1000 INR
|32.33860 GEL
|2000 INR
|64.67720 GEL
|5000 INR
|161.69300 GEL
|10000 INR
|323.38600 GEL
|25000 INR
|808.46500 GEL
|50000 INR
|1,616.93000 GEL
|100000 INR
|3,233.86000 GEL
|1000000 INR
|32,338.60000 GEL
|1000000000 INR
|32,338,600.00000 GEL
|Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indian Rupee
|1 GEL
|30.92280 INR
|5 GEL
|154.61400 INR
|10 GEL
|309.22800 INR
|20 GEL
|618.45600 INR
|50 GEL
|1,546.14000 INR
|100 GEL
|3,092.28000 INR
|250 GEL
|7,730.70000 INR
|500 GEL
|15,461.40000 INR
|1000 GEL
|30,922.80000 INR
|2000 GEL
|61,845.60000 INR
|5000 GEL
|154,614.00000 INR
|10000 GEL
|309,228.00000 INR