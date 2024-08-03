Indian rupee to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Georgian laris is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.162% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 0.032 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.268% increase in value.