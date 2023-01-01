50 Georgian laris to Indian rupees

Convert GEL to INR at the real exchange rate

50 gel
1,552.04 inr

1.00000 GEL = 31.04070 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GEL to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.04887.18011.433191.646120.9622518.5248
1GBP1.153411.20875100.5521.653031.898611.1098621.3662
1USD0.95420.827301183.18711.367551.570720.9181517.6763
1INR0.01147050.009945060.012021110.01643940.01888180.01103720.212488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Indian Rupee
1 GEL31.04070 INR
5 GEL155.20350 INR
10 GEL310.40700 INR
20 GEL620.81400 INR
50 GEL1552.03500 INR
100 GEL3104.07000 INR
250 GEL7760.17500 INR
500 GEL15520.35000 INR
1000 GEL31040.70000 INR
2000 GEL62081.40000 INR
5000 GEL155203.50000 INR
10000 GEL310407.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 INR0.03222 GEL
5 INR0.16108 GEL
10 INR0.32216 GEL
20 INR0.64432 GEL
50 INR1.61079 GEL
100 INR3.22158 GEL
250 INR8.05395 GEL
500 INR16.10790 GEL
1000 INR32.21580 GEL
2000 INR64.43160 GEL
5000 INR161.07900 GEL
10000 INR322.15800 GEL