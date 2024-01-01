1 Indian rupee to Swiss francs
Convert INR to CHF at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0108
|0.0110
|Low
|0.0102
|0.0102
|Average
|0.0106
|0.0107
|Change
|-5.05%
|-5.82%
|View full history
1 INR to CHF stats
The performance of INR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for INR to CHF was -5.05.
The performance of INR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0110 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for INR to CHF was -5.82.
How to convert Indian rupees to Swiss francs
Top currency pairings for Indian rupee
Download Our Currency Converter App
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
|1 INR
|0.01024 CHF
|5 INR
|0.05119 CHF
|10 INR
|0.10237 CHF
|20 INR
|0.20475 CHF
|50 INR
|0.51187 CHF
|100 INR
|1.02374 CHF
|250 INR
|2.55935 CHF
|300 INR
|3.07122 CHF
|500 INR
|5.11870 CHF
|600 INR
|6.14244 CHF
|1000 INR
|10.23740 CHF
|2000 INR
|20.47480 CHF
|5000 INR
|51.18700 CHF
|10000 INR
|102.37400 CHF
|25000 INR
|255.93500 CHF
|50000 INR
|511.87000 CHF
|100000 INR
|1,023.74000 CHF
|1000000 INR
|10,237.40000 CHF
|1000000000 INR
|10,237,400.00000 CHF
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
|1 CHF
|97.68130 INR
|5 CHF
|488.40650 INR
|10 CHF
|976.81300 INR
|20 CHF
|1,953.62600 INR
|50 CHF
|4,884.06500 INR
|100 CHF
|9,768.13000 INR
|250 CHF
|24,420.32500 INR
|500 CHF
|48,840.65000 INR
|1000 CHF
|97,681.30000 INR
|2000 CHF
|195,362.60000 INR
|5000 CHF
|488,406.50000 INR
|10000 CHF
|976,813.00000 INR