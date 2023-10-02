5 Swiss francs to Indian rupees

Convert CHF to INR at the real exchange rate

5 chf
453.25 inr

1.00000 CHF = 90.64960 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:9 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

CHF to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056787.74311.434051.64250.967918.3881
1GBP1.1540711.21945101.2571.654921.895471.1170221.2201
1USD0.946350.820042183.0351.35711.554360.91617.4014
1INR0.01139690.009875860.012043110.01634370.01871940.01103150.209567

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
1 CHF90.64960 INR
5 CHF453.24800 INR
10 CHF906.49600 INR
20 CHF1812.99200 INR
50 CHF4532.48000 INR
100 CHF9064.96000 INR
250 CHF22662.40000 INR
500 CHF45324.80000 INR
1000 CHF90649.60000 INR
2000 CHF181299.20000 INR
5000 CHF453248.00000 INR
10000 CHF906496.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 INR0.01103 CHF
5 INR0.05516 CHF
10 INR0.11031 CHF
20 INR0.22063 CHF
50 INR0.55157 CHF
100 INR1.10315 CHF
250 INR2.75787 CHF
500 INR5.51575 CHF
1000 INR11.03150 CHF
2000 INR22.06300 CHF
5000 INR55.15750 CHF
10000 INR110.31500 CHF