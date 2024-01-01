500 Indian rupees to Swiss francs

Convert INR to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 inr
5.12 chf

₹1.000 INR = SFr.0.01024 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01080.0110
Low0.01020.0102
Average0.01060.0107
Change-5.05%-5.82%
1 INR to CHF stats

The performance of INR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0108 and a 30 day low of 0.0102. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for INR to CHF was -5.05.

The performance of INR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0110 and a 90 day low of 0.0102. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for INR to CHF was -5.82.

How to convert Indian rupees to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 INR0.01024 CHF
5 INR0.05119 CHF
10 INR0.10237 CHF
20 INR0.20475 CHF
50 INR0.51187 CHF
100 INR1.02374 CHF
250 INR2.55935 CHF
300 INR3.07122 CHF
500 INR5.11870 CHF
600 INR6.14244 CHF
1000 INR10.23740 CHF
2000 INR20.47480 CHF
5000 INR51.18700 CHF
10000 INR102.37400 CHF
25000 INR255.93500 CHF
50000 INR511.87000 CHF
100000 INR1,023.74000 CHF
1000000 INR10,237.40000 CHF
1000000000 INR10,237,400.00000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
1 CHF97.68130 INR
5 CHF488.40650 INR
10 CHF976.81300 INR
20 CHF1,953.62600 INR
50 CHF4,884.06500 INR
100 CHF9,768.13000 INR
250 CHF24,420.32500 INR
500 CHF48,840.65000 INR
1000 CHF97,681.30000 INR
2000 CHF195,362.60000 INR
5000 CHF488,406.50000 INR
10000 CHF976,813.00000 INR