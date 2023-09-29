1 Swiss franc to Indian rupees

Convert CHF to INR at the real exchange rate

1 chf
90.64 inr

1.00000 CHF = 90.63970 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:7 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056787.74311.434261.64250.96818.3904
1GBP1.1539311.2194101.2531.655091.895391.1170121.2219
1USD0.946350.820075183.0351.35731.554360.916117.4036
1INR0.01139690.009876260.012043110.01634610.01871940.01103270.209594

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
1 CHF90.63970 INR
5 CHF453.19850 INR
10 CHF906.39700 INR
20 CHF1812.79400 INR
50 CHF4531.98500 INR
100 CHF9063.97000 INR
250 CHF22659.92500 INR
500 CHF45319.85000 INR
1000 CHF90639.70000 INR
2000 CHF181279.40000 INR
5000 CHF453198.50000 INR
10000 CHF906397.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 INR0.01103 CHF
5 INR0.05516 CHF
10 INR0.11033 CHF
20 INR0.22065 CHF
50 INR0.55163 CHF
100 INR1.10327 CHF
250 INR2.75818 CHF
500 INR5.51635 CHF
1000 INR11.03270 CHF
2000 INR22.06540 CHF
5000 INR55.16350 CHF
10000 INR110.32700 CHF