Indian rupee to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Swiss francs is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a -1.524% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -3.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.740% decrease in value.