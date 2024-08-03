Indian rupee to Swiss francs Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Indian rupee to Swiss francs history summary. This is the Indian rupee (INR) to Swiss francs (CHF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of INR and CHF historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.

10,000 inr
102.37 chf

₹1.000 INR = SFr.0.01024 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 3 Aug 2024
Indian rupee to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Swiss francs is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a -1.524% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -3.014% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.740% decrease in value.

Top currencies on August 3, 2024

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

