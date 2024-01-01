50,000 Indian rupees to Bahraini dinars
Convert INR to BHD at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BHD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0045
|0.0045
|Low
|0.0045
|0.0045
|Average
|0.0045
|0.0045
|Change
|-0.36%
|-0.56%
|View full history
1 INR to BHD stats
The performance of INR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0045. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for INR to BHD was -0.36.
The performance of INR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for INR to BHD was -0.56.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
|1 INR
|0.00450 BHD
|5 INR
|0.02249 BHD
|10 INR
|0.04499 BHD
|20 INR
|0.08998 BHD
|50 INR
|0.22494 BHD
|100 INR
|0.44988 BHD
|250 INR
|1.12469 BHD
|300 INR
|1.34963 BHD
|500 INR
|2.24938 BHD
|600 INR
|2.69926 BHD
|1000 INR
|4.49876 BHD
|2000 INR
|8.99752 BHD
|5000 INR
|22.49380 BHD
|10000 INR
|44.98760 BHD
|25000 INR
|112.46900 BHD
|50000 INR
|224.93800 BHD
|100000 INR
|449.87600 BHD
|1000000 INR
|4,498.76000 BHD
|1000000000 INR
|4,498,760.00000 BHD
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Indian Rupee
|1 BHD
|222.28300 INR
|5 BHD
|1,111.41500 INR
|10 BHD
|2,222.83000 INR
|20 BHD
|4,445.66000 INR
|50 BHD
|11,114.15000 INR
|100 BHD
|22,228.30000 INR
|250 BHD
|55,570.75000 INR
|500 BHD
|111,141.50000 INR
|1000 BHD
|222,283.00000 INR
|2000 BHD
|444,566.00000 INR
|5000 BHD
|1,111,415.00000 INR
|10000 BHD
|2,222,830.00000 INR