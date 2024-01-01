5 Bahraini dinars to Indian rupees
Convert BHD to INR at the real exchange rate
BHD to INR conversion chart
1 BHD = 223.86600 INR
0
|1 BHD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|224.3830
|224.3830
|Low
|222.9100
|221.4780
|Average
|223.4176
|222.8320
|Change
|0.42%
|0.57%
|View full history
1 BHD to INR stats
The performance of BHD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 224.3830 and a 30 day low of 222.9100. This means the 30 day average was 223.4176. The change for BHD to INR was 0.42.
The performance of BHD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 224.3830 and a 90 day low of 221.4780. This means the 90 day average was 222.8320. The change for BHD to INR was 0.57.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Indian Rupee
|1 BHD
|223.86600 INR
|5 BHD
|1,119.33000 INR
|10 BHD
|2,238.66000 INR
|20 BHD
|4,477.32000 INR
|50 BHD
|11,193.30000 INR
|100 BHD
|22,386.60000 INR
|250 BHD
|55,966.50000 INR
|500 BHD
|111,933.00000 INR
|1000 BHD
|223,866.00000 INR
|2000 BHD
|447,732.00000 INR
|5000 BHD
|1,119,330.00000 INR
|10000 BHD
|2,238,660.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
|1 INR
|0.00447 BHD
|5 INR
|0.02233 BHD
|10 INR
|0.04467 BHD
|20 INR
|0.08934 BHD
|50 INR
|0.22335 BHD
|100 INR
|0.44670 BHD
|250 INR
|1.11674 BHD
|300 INR
|1.34009 BHD
|500 INR
|2.23348 BHD
|600 INR
|2.68017 BHD
|1000 INR
|4.46695 BHD
|2000 INR
|8.93390 BHD
|5000 INR
|22.33475 BHD
|10000 INR
|44.66950 BHD
|25000 INR
|111.67375 BHD
|50000 INR
|223.34750 BHD
|100000 INR
|446.69500 BHD
|1000000 INR
|4,466.95000 BHD
|1000000000 INR
|4,466,950.00000 BHD