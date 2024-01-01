1 thousand Indian rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert INR to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 inr
4.499 bhd

₹1.000 INR = .د.ب0.004499 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0045
Low0.00450.0045
Average0.00450.0045
Change-0.36%-0.56%
1 INR to BHD stats

The performance of INR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0045. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for INR to BHD was -0.36.

The performance of INR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0045. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for INR to BHD was -0.56.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 INR0.00450 BHD
5 INR0.02249 BHD
10 INR0.04499 BHD
20 INR0.08998 BHD
50 INR0.22494 BHD
100 INR0.44988 BHD
250 INR1.12469 BHD
300 INR1.34963 BHD
500 INR2.24938 BHD
600 INR2.69926 BHD
1000 INR4.49876 BHD
2000 INR8.99752 BHD
5000 INR22.49380 BHD
10000 INR44.98760 BHD
25000 INR112.46900 BHD
50000 INR224.93800 BHD
100000 INR449.87600 BHD
1000000 INR4,498.76000 BHD
1000000000 INR4,498,760.00000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 BHD222.28300 INR
5 BHD1,111.41500 INR
10 BHD2,222.83000 INR
20 BHD4,445.66000 INR
50 BHD11,114.15000 INR
100 BHD22,228.30000 INR
250 BHD55,570.75000 INR
500 BHD111,141.50000 INR
1000 BHD222,283.00000 INR
2000 BHD444,566.00000 INR
5000 BHD1,111,415.00000 INR
10000 BHD2,222,830.00000 INR