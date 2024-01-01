1 billion Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas
Convert INR to BDT at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.4083
|1.4115
|Low
|1.4008
|1.3129
|Average
|1.4044
|1.4008
|Change
|-0.46%
|6.58%
|View full history
1 INR to BDT stats
The performance of INR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4083 and a 30 day low of 1.4008. This means the 30 day average was 1.4044. The change for INR to BDT was -0.46.
The performance of INR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4115 and a 90 day low of 1.3129. This means the 90 day average was 1.4008. The change for INR to BDT was 6.58.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 INR
|1.40076 BDT
|5 INR
|7.00380 BDT
|10 INR
|14.00760 BDT
|20 INR
|28.01520 BDT
|50 INR
|70.03800 BDT
|100 INR
|140.07600 BDT
|250 INR
|350.19000 BDT
|300 INR
|420.22800 BDT
|500 INR
|700.38000 BDT
|600 INR
|840.45600 BDT
|1000 INR
|1,400.76000 BDT
|2000 INR
|2,801.52000 BDT
|5000 INR
|7,003.80000 BDT
|10000 INR
|14,007.60000 BDT
|25000 INR
|35,019.00000 BDT
|50000 INR
|70,038.00000 BDT
|100000 INR
|140,076.00000 BDT
|1000000 INR
|1,400,760.00000 BDT
|1000000000 INR
|1,400,760,000.00000 BDT