50,000 Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert INR to BDT at the real exchange rate

50,000 inr
70,038 bdt

₹1.000 INR = Tk1.401 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.40831.4115
Low1.40081.3129
Average1.40441.4008
Change-0.46%6.58%
1 INR to BDT stats

The performance of INR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4083 and a 30 day low of 1.4008. This means the 30 day average was 1.4044. The change for INR to BDT was -0.46.

The performance of INR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4115 and a 90 day low of 1.3129. This means the 90 day average was 1.4008. The change for INR to BDT was 6.58.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

How to convert Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.40076 BDT
5 INR7.00380 BDT
10 INR14.00760 BDT
20 INR28.01520 BDT
50 INR70.03800 BDT
100 INR140.07600 BDT
250 INR350.19000 BDT
300 INR420.22800 BDT
500 INR700.38000 BDT
600 INR840.45600 BDT
1000 INR1,400.76000 BDT
2000 INR2,801.52000 BDT
5000 INR7,003.80000 BDT
10000 INR14,007.60000 BDT
25000 INR35,019.00000 BDT
50000 INR70,038.00000 BDT
100000 INR140,076.00000 BDT
1000000 INR1,400,760.00000 BDT
1000000000 INR1,400,760,000.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.71390 INR
5 BDT3.56949 INR
10 BDT7.13897 INR
20 BDT14.27794 INR
50 BDT35.69485 INR
100 BDT71.38970 INR
250 BDT178.47425 INR
500 BDT356.94850 INR
1000 BDT713.89700 INR
2000 BDT1,427.79400 INR
5000 BDT3,569.48500 INR
10000 BDT7,138.97000 INR