Indian rupee to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Bangladeshi takas is currently 1.401 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.092% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 1.407 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1.401 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.254% increase in value.