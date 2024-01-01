5 Isle of Man pounds to Dominican pesos

Convert IMP to DOP at the real exchange rate

5 imp
380.64 dop

£1.000 IMP = $76.13 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

IMP to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.912276.9122
Low75.353172.6972
Average76.222475.2261
Change1.03%4.64%
1 IMP to DOP stats

The performance of IMP to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.9122 and a 30 day low of 75.3531. This means the 30 day average was 76.2224. The change for IMP to DOP was 1.03.

The performance of IMP to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.9122 and a 90 day low of 72.6972. This means the 90 day average was 75.2261. The change for IMP to DOP was 4.64.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Dominican Peso
1 IMP76.12830 DOP
5 IMP380.64150 DOP
10 IMP761.28300 DOP
20 IMP1,522.56600 DOP
50 IMP3,806.41500 DOP
100 IMP7,612.83000 DOP
250 IMP19,032.07500 DOP
500 IMP38,064.15000 DOP
1000 IMP76,128.30000 DOP
2000 IMP152,256.60000 DOP
5000 IMP380,641.50000 DOP
10000 IMP761,283.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 DOP0.01314 IMP
5 DOP0.06568 IMP
10 DOP0.13136 IMP
20 DOP0.26271 IMP
50 DOP0.65679 IMP
100 DOP1.31357 IMP
250 DOP3.28393 IMP
500 DOP6.56785 IMP
1000 DOP13.13570 IMP
2000 DOP26.27140 IMP
5000 DOP65.67850 IMP
10000 DOP131.35700 IMP