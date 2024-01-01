10 Isle of Man pounds to Botswanan pulas

Convert IMP to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 imp
172.69 bwp

£1.000 IMP = P17.27 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.552417.5580
Low17.243216.9973
Average17.432617.3039
Change-0.49%1.51%
1 IMP to BWP stats

The performance of IMP to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.5524 and a 30 day low of 17.2432. This means the 30 day average was 17.4326. The change for IMP to BWP was -0.49.

The performance of IMP to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.5580 and a 90 day low of 16.9973. This means the 90 day average was 17.3039. The change for IMP to BWP was 1.51.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Botswanan Pula
1 IMP17.26900 BWP
5 IMP86.34500 BWP
10 IMP172.69000 BWP
20 IMP345.38000 BWP
50 IMP863.45000 BWP
100 IMP1,726.90000 BWP
250 IMP4,317.25000 BWP
500 IMP8,634.50000 BWP
1000 IMP17,269.00000 BWP
2000 IMP34,538.00000 BWP
5000 IMP86,345.00000 BWP
10000 IMP172,690.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Isle of Man pound
1 BWP0.05791 IMP
5 BWP0.28954 IMP
10 BWP0.57907 IMP
20 BWP1.15814 IMP
50 BWP2.89536 IMP
100 BWP5.79071 IMP
250 BWP14.47678 IMP
500 BWP28.95355 IMP
1000 BWP57.90710 IMP
2000 BWP115.81420 IMP
5000 BWP289.53550 IMP
10000 BWP579.07100 IMP