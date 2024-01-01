5,000 Isle of Man pounds to Azerbaijani manats

Convert IMP to AZN at the real exchange rate

5,000 imp
10,879.45 azn

£1.000 IMP = man.2.176 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IMP to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 IMP to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21032.2103
Low2.16192.1236
Average2.18872.1660
Change0.40%2.11%
View full history

1 IMP to AZN stats

The performance of IMP to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2103 and a 30 day low of 2.1619. This means the 30 day average was 2.1887. The change for IMP to AZN was 0.40.

The performance of IMP to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2103 and a 90 day low of 2.1236. This means the 90 day average was 2.1660. The change for IMP to AZN was 2.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pounds

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 IMP2.17589 AZN
5 IMP10.87945 AZN
10 IMP21.75890 AZN
20 IMP43.51780 AZN
50 IMP108.79450 AZN
100 IMP217.58900 AZN
250 IMP543.97250 AZN
500 IMP1,087.94500 AZN
1000 IMP2,175.89000 AZN
2000 IMP4,351.78000 AZN
5000 IMP10,879.45000 AZN
10000 IMP21,758.90000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Isle of Man pound
1 AZN0.45958 IMP
5 AZN2.29791 IMP
10 AZN4.59582 IMP
20 AZN9.19164 IMP
50 AZN22.97910 IMP
100 AZN45.95820 IMP
250 AZN114.89550 IMP
500 AZN229.79100 IMP
1000 AZN459.58200 IMP
2000 AZN919.16400 IMP
5000 AZN2,297.91000 IMP
10000 AZN4,595.82000 IMP