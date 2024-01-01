500 Israeli new sheqels to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ILS to KZT at the real exchange rate

500 ils
62,413.50 kzt

₪1.000 ILS = ₸124.8 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.7740131.7740
Low124.8270118.1680
Average129.5337124.0917
Change-1.93%4.46%
1 ILS to KZT stats

The performance of ILS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.7740 and a 30 day low of 124.8270. This means the 30 day average was 129.5337. The change for ILS to KZT was -1.93.

The performance of ILS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.7740 and a 90 day low of 118.1680. This means the 90 day average was 124.0917. The change for ILS to KZT was 4.46.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ILS124.82700 KZT
5 ILS624.13500 KZT
10 ILS1,248.27000 KZT
20 ILS2,496.54000 KZT
50 ILS6,241.35000 KZT
100 ILS12,482.70000 KZT
250 ILS31,206.75000 KZT
500 ILS62,413.50000 KZT
1000 ILS124,827.00000 KZT
2000 ILS249,654.00000 KZT
5000 ILS624,135.00000 KZT
10000 ILS1,248,270.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KZT0.00801 ILS
5 KZT0.04006 ILS
10 KZT0.08011 ILS
20 KZT0.16022 ILS
50 KZT0.40055 ILS
100 KZT0.80111 ILS
250 KZT2.00277 ILS
500 KZT4.00555 ILS
1000 KZT8.01109 ILS
2000 KZT16.02218 ILS
5000 KZT40.05545 ILS
10000 KZT80.11090 ILS