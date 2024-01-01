1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Dominican pesos

Convert IDR to DOP at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.003800 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
IDR to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DOP
1 IDR to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00390.0040
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00380.0039
Change-2.06%-0.76%
1 IDR to DOP stats

The performance of IDR to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0039 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0038. The change for IDR to DOP was -2.06.

The performance of IDR to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0040 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0039. The change for IDR to DOP was -0.76.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Dominican Peso
1 IDR0.00380 DOP
5 IDR0.01900 DOP
10 IDR0.03800 DOP
20 IDR0.07600 DOP
50 IDR0.19001 DOP
100 IDR0.38001 DOP
250 IDR0.95003 DOP
500 IDR1.90007 DOP
1000 IDR3.80013 DOP
2000 IDR7.60026 DOP
5000 IDR19.00065 DOP
10000 IDR38.00130 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DOP263.14900 IDR
5 DOP1,315.74500 IDR
10 DOP2,631.49000 IDR
20 DOP5,262.98000 IDR
50 DOP13,157.45000 IDR
100 DOP26,314.90000 IDR
250 DOP65,787.25000 IDR
500 DOP131,574.50000 IDR
1000 DOP263,149.00000 IDR
2000 DOP526,298.00000 IDR
5000 DOP1,315,745.00000 IDR
10000 DOP2,631,490.00000 IDR