100 Indonesian rupiahs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert IDR to BTN at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = Nu.0.005319 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
IDR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BTN
1 IDR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0055
Low0.00530.0053
Average0.00540.0054
Change-1.97%-1.09%
1 IDR to BTN stats

The performance of IDR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0054. The change for IDR to BTN was -1.97.

The performance of IDR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for IDR to BTN was -1.09.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 IDR0.00532 BTN
5 IDR0.02660 BTN
10 IDR0.05319 BTN
20 IDR0.10638 BTN
50 IDR0.26595 BTN
100 IDR0.53190 BTN
250 IDR1.32976 BTN
500 IDR2.65952 BTN
1000 IDR5.31903 BTN
2000 IDR10.63806 BTN
5000 IDR26.59515 BTN
10000 IDR53.19030 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BTN188.00400 IDR
5 BTN940.02000 IDR
10 BTN1,880.04000 IDR
20 BTN3,760.08000 IDR
50 BTN9,400.20000 IDR
100 BTN18,800.40000 IDR
250 BTN47,001.00000 IDR
500 BTN94,002.00000 IDR
1000 BTN188,004.00000 IDR
2000 BTN376,008.00000 IDR
5000 BTN940,020.00000 IDR
10000 BTN1,880,040.00000 IDR