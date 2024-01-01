10 thousand Hungarian forints to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert HUF to KWD at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = ك0.0007907 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43
HUF to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 HUF to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00080.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change-4.26%-8.43%
1 HUF to KWD stats

The performance of HUF to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0008 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for HUF to KWD was -4.26.

The performance of HUF to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for HUF to KWD was -8.43.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kuwaiti Dinar
2000 HUF1.58135 KWD
5000 HUF3.95339 KWD
10000 HUF7.90677 KWD
15000 HUF11.86016 KWD
20000 HUF15.81354 KWD
30000 HUF23.72031 KWD
40000 HUF31.62708 KWD
50000 HUF39.53385 KWD
60000 HUF47.44062 KWD
100000 HUF79.06770 KWD
150000 HUF118.60155 KWD
200000 HUF158.13540 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 KWD1,264.74000 HUF
5 KWD6,323.70000 HUF
10 KWD12,647.40000 HUF
20 KWD25,294.80000 HUF
50 KWD63,237.00000 HUF
100 KWD126,474.00000 HUF
250 KWD316,185.00000 HUF
500 KWD632,370.00000 HUF
1000 KWD1,264,740.00000 HUF
2000 KWD2,529,480.00000 HUF
5000 KWD6,323,700.00000 HUF
10000 KWD12,647,400.00000 HUF