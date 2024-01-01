10 Kuwaiti dinars to Hungarian forints

Convert KWD to HUF at the real exchange rate

10 kwd
11,725 huf

1.00000 KWD = 1172.49000 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 KWD1172.49000 HUF
5 KWD5862.45000 HUF
10 KWD11724.90000 HUF
20 KWD23449.80000 HUF
50 KWD58624.50000 HUF
100 KWD117249.00000 HUF
250 KWD293122.50000 HUF
500 KWD586245.00000 HUF
1000 KWD1172490.00000 HUF
2000 KWD2344980.00000 HUF
5000 KWD5862450.00000 HUF
10000 KWD11724900.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kuwaiti Dinar
2000 HUF1.70577 KWD
5000 HUF4.26443 KWD
10000 HUF8.52887 KWD
15000 HUF12.79331 KWD
20000 HUF17.05774 KWD
30000 HUF25.58661 KWD
40000 HUF34.11548 KWD
50000 HUF42.64435 KWD
60000 HUF51.17322 KWD
100000 HUF85.28870 KWD
150000 HUF127.93305 KWD
200000 HUF170.57740 KWD