1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Swiss francs
Convert HUF to CHF at the real exchange rate
HUF to CHF conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00228 CHF
0
|1 HUF to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0023
|0.0024
|Low
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Average
|0.0023
|0.0024
|Change
|-2.44%
|-5.43%
|View full history
1 HUF to CHF stats
The performance of HUF to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for HUF to CHF was -2.44.
The performance of HUF to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for HUF to CHF was -5.43.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swiss Franc
|2000 HUF
|4.55090 CHF
|5000 HUF
|11.37725 CHF
|10000 HUF
|22.75450 CHF
|15000 HUF
|34.13175 CHF
|20000 HUF
|45.50900 CHF
|30000 HUF
|68.26350 CHF
|40000 HUF
|91.01800 CHF
|50000 HUF
|113.77250 CHF
|60000 HUF
|136.52700 CHF
|100000 HUF
|227.54500 CHF
|150000 HUF
|341.31750 CHF
|200000 HUF
|455.09000 CHF
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hungarian Forint
|1 CHF
|439.47300 HUF
|5 CHF
|2,197.36500 HUF
|10 CHF
|4,394.73000 HUF
|20 CHF
|8,789.46000 HUF
|50 CHF
|21,973.65000 HUF
|100 CHF
|43,947.30000 HUF
|250 CHF
|109,868.25000 HUF
|500 CHF
|219,736.50000 HUF
|1000 CHF
|439,473.00000 HUF
|2000 CHF
|878,946.00000 HUF
|5000 CHF
|2,197,365.00000 HUF
|10000 CHF
|4,394,730.00000 HUF