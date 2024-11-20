1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Swiss francs

Convert HUF to CHF at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = SFr.0.002275 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
HUF to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 HUF to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0024
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00230.0024
Change-2.44%-5.43%
1 HUF to CHF stats

The performance of HUF to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for HUF to CHF was -2.44.

The performance of HUF to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for HUF to CHF was -5.43.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swiss Franc
2000 HUF4.55090 CHF
5000 HUF11.37725 CHF
10000 HUF22.75450 CHF
15000 HUF34.13175 CHF
20000 HUF45.50900 CHF
30000 HUF68.26350 CHF
40000 HUF91.01800 CHF
50000 HUF113.77250 CHF
60000 HUF136.52700 CHF
100000 HUF227.54500 CHF
150000 HUF341.31750 CHF
200000 HUF455.09000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 CHF439.47300 HUF
5 CHF2,197.36500 HUF
10 CHF4,394.73000 HUF
20 CHF8,789.46000 HUF
50 CHF21,973.65000 HUF
100 CHF43,947.30000 HUF
250 CHF109,868.25000 HUF
500 CHF219,736.50000 HUF
1000 CHF439,473.00000 HUF
2000 CHF878,946.00000 HUF
5000 CHF2,197,365.00000 HUF
10000 CHF4,394,730.00000 HUF