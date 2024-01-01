Croatian kunas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert HRK to BTN at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Nu.12.02 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
HRK to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 HRK to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.029812.0298
Low11.966211.8807
Average11.996811.9624
Change0.37%0.59%
1 HRK to BTN stats

The performance of HRK to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.0298 and a 30 day low of 11.9662. This means the 30 day average was 11.9968. The change for HRK to BTN was 0.37.

The performance of HRK to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0298 and a 90 day low of 11.8807. This means the 90 day average was 11.9624. The change for HRK to BTN was 0.59.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3430.9471.5350.7891.69918.109
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0980.5651.21512.954
1 SGD0.7451.04110.7061.1440.5881.26513.488
1 EUR1.0561.4761.41711.6210.8331.79319.116

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HRK12.01980 BTN
5 HRK60.09900 BTN
10 HRK120.19800 BTN
20 HRK240.39600 BTN
50 HRK600.99000 BTN
100 HRK1,201.98000 BTN
250 HRK3,004.95000 BTN
500 HRK6,009.90000 BTN
1000 HRK12,019.80000 BTN
2000 HRK24,039.60000 BTN
5000 HRK60,099.00000 BTN
10000 HRK120,198.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Croatian Kuna
1 BTN0.08320 HRK
5 BTN0.41598 HRK
10 BTN0.83196 HRK
20 BTN1.66392 HRK
50 BTN4.15980 HRK
100 BTN8.31961 HRK
250 BTN20.79903 HRK
500 BTN41.59805 HRK
1000 BTN83.19610 HRK
2000 BTN166.39220 HRK
5000 BTN415.98050 HRK
10000 BTN831.96100 HRK