500 Honduran lempiras to Fijian dollars

Convert HNL to FJD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = FJ$0.09022 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 HNL to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09120.0912
Low0.08890.0879
Average0.09020.0897
Change0.06%0.00%
View full history

1 HNL to FJD stats

The performance of HNL to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0912 and a 30 day low of 0.0889. This means the 30 day average was 0.0902. The change for HNL to FJD was 0.06.

The performance of HNL to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0912 and a 90 day low of 0.0879. This means the 90 day average was 0.0897. The change for HNL to FJD was 0.00.

Track market ratesView HNL to FJD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05789.2181.4771.6210.93521.296
1 GBP1.211.268107.041.7721.9451.12125.55
1 USD0.9460.788184.3861.3971.5340.88420.143
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Fijian Dollar
1 HNL0.09022 FJD
5 HNL0.45108 FJD
10 HNL0.90216 FJD
20 HNL1.80432 FJD
50 HNL4.51080 FJD
100 HNL9.02161 FJD
250 HNL22.55403 FJD
500 HNL45.10805 FJD
1000 HNL90.21610 FJD
2000 HNL180.43220 FJD
5000 HNL451.08050 FJD
10000 HNL902.16100 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 FJD11.08450 HNL
5 FJD55.42250 HNL
10 FJD110.84500 HNL
20 FJD221.69000 HNL
50 FJD554.22500 HNL
100 FJD1,108.45000 HNL
250 FJD2,771.12500 HNL
500 FJD5,542.25000 HNL
1000 FJD11,084.50000 HNL
2000 FJD22,169.00000 HNL
5000 FJD55,422.50000 HNL
10000 FJD110,845.00000 HNL