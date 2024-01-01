Honduran lempiras to Egyptian pounds today

Convert HNL to EGP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = E£1.967 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
HNL to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 HNL to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.97091.9709
Low1.93651.9365
Average1.95161.9518
Change0.77%0.06%
1 HNL to EGP stats

The performance of HNL to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9709 and a 30 day low of 1.9365. This means the 30 day average was 1.9516. The change for HNL to EGP was 0.77.

The performance of HNL to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9709 and a 90 day low of 1.9365. This means the 90 day average was 1.9518. The change for HNL to EGP was 0.06.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Egyptian Pound
1 HNL1.96745 EGP
5 HNL9.83725 EGP
10 HNL19.67450 EGP
20 HNL39.34900 EGP
50 HNL98.37250 EGP
100 HNL196.74500 EGP
250 HNL491.86250 EGP
500 HNL983.72500 EGP
1000 HNL1,967.45000 EGP
2000 HNL3,934.90000 EGP
5000 HNL9,837.25000 EGP
10000 HNL19,674.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 EGP0.50827 HNL
5 EGP2.54136 HNL
10 EGP5.08271 HNL
20 EGP10.16542 HNL
50 EGP25.41355 HNL
100 EGP50.82710 HNL
250 EGP127.06775 HNL
500 EGP254.13550 HNL
1000 EGP508.27100 HNL
2000 EGP1,016.54200 HNL
5000 EGP2,541.35500 HNL
10000 EGP5,082.71000 HNL