1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Danish kroner

Convert HNL to DKK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = kr0.2797 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DKK
1 HNL to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28150.2815
Low0.27180.2682
Average0.27630.2731
Change1.11%3.38%
View full history

1 HNL to DKK stats

The performance of HNL to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2815 and a 30 day low of 0.2718. This means the 30 day average was 0.2763. The change for HNL to DKK was 1.11.

The performance of HNL to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2815 and a 90 day low of 0.2682. This means the 90 day average was 0.2731. The change for HNL to DKK was 3.38.

Track market ratesView HNL to DKK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.1961.4761.6220.93521.28
1 GBP1.211.269107.0481.7721.9461.12225.54
1 USD0.9460.788184.3861.3971.5340.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Danish Krone
1 HNL0.27972 DKK
5 HNL1.39861 DKK
10 HNL2.79722 DKK
20 HNL5.59444 DKK
50 HNL13.98610 DKK
100 HNL27.97220 DKK
250 HNL69.93050 DKK
500 HNL139.86100 DKK
1000 HNL279.72200 DKK
2000 HNL559.44400 DKK
5000 HNL1,398.61000 DKK
10000 HNL2,797.22000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 DKK3.57497 HNL
5 DKK17.87485 HNL
10 DKK35.74970 HNL
20 DKK71.49940 HNL
50 DKK178.74850 HNL
100 DKK357.49700 HNL
250 DKK893.74250 HNL
500 DKK1,787.48500 HNL
1000 DKK3,574.97000 HNL
2000 DKK7,149.94000 HNL
5000 DKK17,874.85000 HNL
10000 DKK35,749.70000 HNL