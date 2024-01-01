Guyanaese dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert GYD to VND at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ₫121.5 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
GYD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VND
1 GYD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High122.0460122.0460
Low120.8660117.4950
Average121.2720119.4724
Change0.38%1.36%
1 GYD to VND stats

The performance of GYD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 122.0460 and a 30 day low of 120.8660. This means the 30 day average was 121.2720. The change for GYD to VND was 0.38.

The performance of GYD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 122.0460 and a 90 day low of 117.4950. This means the 90 day average was 119.4724. The change for GYD to VND was 1.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.311.4781.6230.93621.3
1 GBP1.20111.271107.2341.7741.9481.12425.575
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5330.88420.126
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 GYD121.45600 VND
5 GYD607.28000 VND
10 GYD1,214.56000 VND
20 GYD2,429.12000 VND
50 GYD6,072.80000 VND
100 GYD12,145.60000 VND
250 GYD30,364.00000 VND
500 GYD60,728.00000 VND
1000 GYD121,456.00000 VND
2000 GYD242,912.00000 VND
5000 GYD607,280.00000 VND
10000 GYD1,214,560.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guyanaese Dollar
1000 VND8.23347 GYD
2000 VND16.46694 GYD
5000 VND41.16735 GYD
10000 VND82.33470 GYD
20000 VND164.66940 GYD
50000 VND411.67350 GYD
100000 VND823.34700 GYD
200000 VND1,646.69400 GYD
500000 VND4,116.73500 GYD
1000000 VND8,233.47000 GYD
2000000 VND16,466.94000 GYD
5000000 VND41,167.35000 GYD