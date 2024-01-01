Guyanaese dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert GYD to PKR at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ₨1.328 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 GYD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33501.3400
Low1.32801.3261
Average1.33011.3320
Change-0.18%-0.88%
View full history

1 GYD to PKR stats

The performance of GYD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3350 and a 30 day low of 1.3280. This means the 30 day average was 1.3301. The change for GYD to PKR was -0.18.

The performance of GYD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3400 and a 90 day low of 1.3261. This means the 90 day average was 1.3320. The change for GYD to PKR was -0.88.

Track market ratesView GYD to PKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4771.6230.93621.292
1 GBP1.20111.27107.21.7741.9481.12425.562
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5340.88420.122
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 GYD1.32815 PKR
5 GYD6.64075 PKR
10 GYD13.28150 PKR
20 GYD26.56300 PKR
50 GYD66.40750 PKR
100 GYD132.81500 PKR
250 GYD332.03750 PKR
500 GYD664.07500 PKR
1000 GYD1,328.15000 PKR
2000 GYD2,656.30000 PKR
5000 GYD6,640.75000 PKR
10000 GYD13,281.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 PKR0.75292 GYD
5 PKR3.76462 GYD
10 PKR7.52924 GYD
20 PKR15.05848 GYD
50 PKR37.64620 GYD
100 PKR75.29240 GYD
250 PKR188.23100 GYD
500 PKR376.46200 GYD
1000 PKR752.92400 GYD
2000 PKR1,505.84800 GYD
5000 PKR3,764.62000 GYD
10000 PKR7,529.24000 GYD