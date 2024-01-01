Guyanaese dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert GYD to PEN at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = S/.0.01815 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
GYD to PEN conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PEN
1 GYD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01830.0183
Low0.01790.0178
Average0.01810.0180
Change0.65%0.64%
1 GYD to PEN stats

The performance of GYD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0183 and a 30 day low of 0.0179. This means the 30 day average was 0.0181. The change for GYD to PEN was 0.65.

The performance of GYD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0183 and a 90 day low of 0.0178. This means the 90 day average was 0.0180. The change for GYD to PEN was 0.64.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GYD0.01815 PEN
5 GYD0.09073 PEN
10 GYD0.18146 PEN
20 GYD0.36292 PEN
50 GYD0.90730 PEN
100 GYD1.81460 PEN
250 GYD4.53650 PEN
500 GYD9.07300 PEN
1000 GYD18.14600 PEN
2000 GYD36.29200 PEN
5000 GYD90.73000 PEN
10000 GYD181.46000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guyanaese Dollar
1 PEN55.10850 GYD
5 PEN275.54250 GYD
10 PEN551.08500 GYD
20 PEN1,102.17000 GYD
50 PEN2,755.42500 GYD
100 PEN5,510.85000 GYD
250 PEN13,777.12500 GYD
500 PEN27,554.25000 GYD
1000 PEN55,108.50000 GYD
2000 PEN110,217.00000 GYD
5000 PEN275,542.50000 GYD
10000 PEN551,085.00000 GYD