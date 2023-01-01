1 Guyanaese dollar to Omani rials

1 gyd
0.002 omr

1.00000 GYD = 0.00184 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:0 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 OMR
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Omani Rial
1 GYD0.00184 OMR
5 GYD0.00918 OMR
10 GYD0.01835 OMR
20 GYD0.03671 OMR
50 GYD0.09177 OMR
100 GYD0.18353 OMR
250 GYD0.45883 OMR
500 GYD0.91766 OMR
1000 GYD1.83532 OMR
2000 GYD3.67064 OMR
5000 GYD9.17660 OMR
10000 GYD18.35320 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guyanaese Dollar
1 OMR544.86300 GYD
5 OMR2724.31500 GYD
10 OMR5448.63000 GYD
20 OMR10897.26000 GYD
50 OMR27243.15000 GYD
100 OMR54486.30000 GYD
250 OMR136215.75000 GYD
500 OMR272431.50000 GYD
1000 OMR544863.00000 GYD
2000 OMR1089726.00000 GYD
5000 OMR2724315.00000 GYD
10000 OMR5448630.00000 GYD