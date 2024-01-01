Guyanaese dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert GYD to IDR at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Rp75.82 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
GYD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 GYD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High75.915775.9157
Low74.174272.2661
Average75.222874.2465
Change2.23%1.29%
1 GYD to IDR stats

The performance of GYD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 75.9157 and a 30 day low of 74.1742. This means the 30 day average was 75.2228. The change for GYD to IDR was 2.23.

The performance of GYD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 75.9157 and a 90 day low of 72.2661. This means the 90 day average was 74.2465. The change for GYD to IDR was 1.29.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GYD75.82460 IDR
5 GYD379.12300 IDR
10 GYD758.24600 IDR
20 GYD1,516.49200 IDR
50 GYD3,791.23000 IDR
100 GYD7,582.46000 IDR
250 GYD18,956.15000 IDR
500 GYD37,912.30000 IDR
1000 GYD75,824.60000 IDR
2000 GYD151,649.20000 IDR
5000 GYD379,123.00000 IDR
10000 GYD758,246.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Guyanaese Dollar
1 IDR0.01319 GYD
5 IDR0.06594 GYD
10 IDR0.13188 GYD
20 IDR0.26377 GYD
50 IDR0.65942 GYD
100 IDR1.31883 GYD
250 IDR3.29708 GYD
500 IDR6.59415 GYD
1000 IDR13.18830 GYD
2000 IDR26.37660 GYD
5000 IDR65.94150 GYD
10000 IDR131.88300 GYD