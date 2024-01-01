Guyanaese dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert GYD to HUF at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Ft1.842 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
GYD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HUF
1 GYD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.85641.8564
Low1.77291.6818
Average1.81181.7488
Change3.75%8.50%
1 GYD to HUF stats

The performance of GYD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8564 and a 30 day low of 1.7729. This means the 30 day average was 1.8118. The change for GYD to HUF was 3.75.

The performance of GYD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8564 and a 90 day low of 1.6818. This means the 90 day average was 1.7488. The change for GYD to HUF was 8.50.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3361.4781.6220.93621.304
1 GBP1.211.271107.2341.7741.9471.12325.573
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5320.88420.124
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 GYD1.84194 HUF
5 GYD9.20970 HUF
10 GYD18.41940 HUF
20 GYD36.83880 HUF
50 GYD92.09700 HUF
100 GYD184.19400 HUF
250 GYD460.48500 HUF
500 GYD920.97000 HUF
1000 GYD1,841.94000 HUF
2000 GYD3,683.88000 HUF
5000 GYD9,209.70000 HUF
10000 GYD18,419.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Guyanaese Dollar
2000 HUF1,085.81000 GYD
5000 HUF2,714.52500 GYD
10000 HUF5,429.05000 GYD
15000 HUF8,143.57500 GYD
20000 HUF10,858.10000 GYD
30000 HUF16,287.15000 GYD
40000 HUF21,716.20000 GYD
50000 HUF27,145.25000 GYD
60000 HUF32,574.30000 GYD
100000 HUF54,290.50000 GYD
150000 HUF81,435.75000 GYD
200000 HUF108,581.00000 GYD