Guyanaese dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert GYD to CAD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = C$0.006671 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
GYD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 GYD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0067
Low0.00660.0064
Average0.00670.0066
Change0.74%2.20%
1 GYD to CAD stats

The performance of GYD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for GYD to CAD was 0.74.

The performance of GYD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0067 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0066. The change for GYD to CAD was 2.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3531.4781.6220.93621.312
1 GBP1.211.271107.2511.7741.9471.12425.58
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3961.5320.88420.127
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 GYD0.00667 CAD
5 GYD0.03336 CAD
10 GYD0.06671 CAD
20 GYD0.13343 CAD
50 GYD0.33357 CAD
100 GYD0.66714 CAD
250 GYD1.66784 CAD
500 GYD3.33569 CAD
1000 GYD6.67137 CAD
2000 GYD13.34274 CAD
5000 GYD33.35685 CAD
10000 GYD66.71370 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CAD149.89400 GYD
5 CAD749.47000 GYD
10 CAD1,498.94000 GYD
20 CAD2,997.88000 GYD
50 CAD7,494.70000 GYD
100 CAD14,989.40000 GYD
250 CAD37,473.50000 GYD
500 CAD74,947.00000 GYD
1000 CAD149,894.00000 GYD
2000 CAD299,788.00000 GYD
5000 CAD749,470.00000 GYD
10000 CAD1,498,940.00000 GYD