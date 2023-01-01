1 Guyanaese dollar to Canadian dollars

Convert GYD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 gyd
0.01 cad

1.00000 GYD = 0.00655 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
GYD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86861.047487.14381.437561.662940.967218.5937
1GBP1.1512811.2058100.3231.654961.914421.1135221.4056
1USD0.954750.829325183.20011.37251.587680.923417.7522
1INR0.01147530.009967840.012019210.01649640.01908270.01109850.213368

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 GYD0.00655 CAD
5 GYD0.03276 CAD
10 GYD0.06551 CAD
20 GYD0.13103 CAD
50 GYD0.32757 CAD
100 GYD0.65513 CAD
250 GYD1.63783 CAD
500 GYD3.27565 CAD
1000 GYD6.55131 CAD
2000 GYD13.10262 CAD
5000 GYD32.75655 CAD
10000 GYD65.51310 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CAD152.64100 GYD
5 CAD763.20500 GYD
10 CAD1526.41000 GYD
20 CAD3052.82000 GYD
50 CAD7632.05000 GYD
100 CAD15264.10000 GYD
250 CAD38160.25000 GYD
500 CAD76320.50000 GYD
1000 CAD152641.00000 GYD
2000 CAD305282.00000 GYD
5000 CAD763205.00000 GYD
10000 CAD1526410.00000 GYD