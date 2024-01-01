Guyanaese dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert GYD to AMD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ֏1.858 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 GYD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.85901.8648
Low1.84551.8455
Average1.85341.8544
Change0.15%-0.37%
View full history

1 GYD to AMD stats

The performance of GYD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8590 and a 30 day low of 1.8455. This means the 30 day average was 1.8534. The change for GYD to AMD was 0.15.

The performance of GYD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8648 and a 90 day low of 1.8455. This means the 90 day average was 1.8544. The change for GYD to AMD was -0.37.

Track market ratesView GYD to AMD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3691.4781.6220.93621.304
1 GBP1.211.271107.2591.7741.9471.12425.568
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.116
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 GYD1.85799 AMD
5 GYD9.28995 AMD
10 GYD18.57990 AMD
20 GYD37.15980 AMD
50 GYD92.89950 AMD
100 GYD185.79900 AMD
250 GYD464.49750 AMD
500 GYD928.99500 AMD
1000 GYD1,857.99000 AMD
2000 GYD3,715.98000 AMD
5000 GYD9,289.95000 AMD
10000 GYD18,579.90000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AMD0.53822 GYD
5 AMD2.69108 GYD
10 AMD5.38215 GYD
20 AMD10.76430 GYD
50 AMD26.91075 GYD
100 AMD53.82150 GYD
250 AMD134.55375 GYD
500 AMD269.10750 GYD
1000 AMD538.21500 GYD
2000 AMD1,076.43000 GYD
5000 AMD2,691.07500 GYD
10000 AMD5,382.15000 GYD