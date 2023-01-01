5000 Guyanaese dollars to Armenian drams

Convert GYD to AMD at the real exchange rate

5000 gyd
9711.30 amd

1.00000 GYD = 1.94226 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GYD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86871.047387.12681.437111.661850.96718.5506
1GBP1.1511511.20555100.2921.654261.912961.1131621.3537
1USD0.954850.829497183.19181.37221.58680.923417.7128
1INR0.01147750.00997090.012020410.01649440.0190740.01109970.212915

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 GYD1.94226 AMD
5 GYD9.71130 AMD
10 GYD19.42260 AMD
20 GYD38.84520 AMD
50 GYD97.11300 AMD
100 GYD194.22600 AMD
250 GYD485.56500 AMD
500 GYD971.13000 AMD
1000 GYD1942.26000 AMD
2000 GYD3884.52000 AMD
5000 GYD9711.30000 AMD
10000 GYD19422.60000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AMD0.51486 GYD
5 AMD2.57431 GYD
10 AMD5.14863 GYD
20 AMD10.29726 GYD
50 AMD25.74315 GYD
100 AMD51.48630 GYD
250 AMD128.71575 GYD
500 AMD257.43150 GYD
1000 AMD514.86300 GYD
2000 AMD1029.72600 GYD
5000 AMD2574.31500 GYD
10000 AMD5148.63000 GYD