1.00000 GNF = 0.00055 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:4 UTC
GNF to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867351.048387.19181.436171.659230.964718.4694
1GBP1.1529411.2086100.5251.655781.912951.1122421.2936
1USD0.95390.827404183.17451.371.582780.9202517.6184
1INR0.0114690.00994780.012022910.01647140.01902960.01106410.211825

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Romanian Leu
1 GNF0.00055 RON
5 GNF0.00276 RON
10 GNF0.00553 RON
20 GNF0.01105 RON
50 GNF0.02764 RON
100 GNF0.05527 RON
250 GNF0.13818 RON
500 GNF0.27636 RON
1000 GNF0.55272 RON
2000 GNF1.10544 RON
5000 GNF2.76359 RON
10000 GNF5.52718 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guinean Franc
1 RON1809.24000 GNF
5 RON9046.20000 GNF
10 RON18092.40000 GNF
20 RON36184.80000 GNF
50 RON90462.00000 GNF
100 RON180924.00000 GNF
250 RON452310.00000 GNF
500 RON904620.00000 GNF
1000 RON1809240.00000 GNF
2000 RON3618480.00000 GNF
5000 RON9046200.00000 GNF
10000 RON18092400.00000 GNF