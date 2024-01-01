5 Romanian leus to Guinean francs

Convert RON to GNF at the real exchange rate

5 ron
9,300 gnf

1.00000 RON = 1860.06000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
How to convert Romanian leus to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guinean Franc
1 RON1860.06000 GNF
5 RON9300.30000 GNF
10 RON18600.60000 GNF
20 RON37201.20000 GNF
50 RON93003.00000 GNF
100 RON186006.00000 GNF
250 RON465015.00000 GNF
500 RON930030.00000 GNF
1000 RON1860060.00000 GNF
2000 RON3720120.00000 GNF
5000 RON9300300.00000 GNF
10000 RON18600600.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Romanian Leu
1 GNF0.00054 RON
5 GNF0.00269 RON
10 GNF0.00538 RON
20 GNF0.01075 RON
50 GNF0.02688 RON
100 GNF0.05376 RON
250 GNF0.13440 RON
500 GNF0.26881 RON
1000 GNF0.53762 RON
2000 GNF1.07524 RON
5000 GNF2.68809 RON
10000 GNF5.37618 RON