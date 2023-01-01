50 Gambian dalasis to Moroccan dirhams

Convert GMD to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 gmd
7.88 mad

1.00000 GMD = 0.15766 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GMD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.047787.15971.435351.658150.963218.5457
1GBP1.1531411.20815100.5081.655171.912081.110721.3858
1USD0.95450.827712183.19151.371.582650.919417.7013
1INR0.01147320.009949480.012020510.0164680.01902420.01105160.212778

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Moroccan Dirham
1 GMD0.15766 MAD
5 GMD0.78831 MAD
10 GMD1.57662 MAD
20 GMD3.15324 MAD
50 GMD7.88310 MAD
100 GMD15.76620 MAD
250 GMD39.41550 MAD
500 GMD78.83100 MAD
1000 GMD157.66200 MAD
2000 GMD315.32400 MAD
5000 GMD788.31000 MAD
10000 GMD1576.62000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Gambian Dalasi
1 MAD6.34267 GMD
5 MAD31.71335 GMD
10 MAD63.42670 GMD
20 MAD126.85340 GMD
50 MAD317.13350 GMD
100 MAD634.26700 GMD
250 MAD1585.66750 GMD
500 MAD3171.33500 GMD
1000 MAD6342.67000 GMD
2000 MAD12685.34000 GMD
5000 MAD31713.35000 GMD
10000 MAD63426.70000 GMD