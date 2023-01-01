1 Gambian dalasi to Indian rupees

1.00000 GMD = 1.26866 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:56 UTC
GMD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 INR
Mid market rate

1EUR10.866551.047387.12751.433961.656860.96318.5309
1GBP1.15411.2085100.5381.654681.911881.111321.3832
1USD0.954850.827472183.19251.36921.582030.919517.694
1INR0.01147740.009946470.012020310.01645820.01901650.01105270.212687

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Indian Rupee
1 GMD1.26866 INR
5 GMD6.34330 INR
10 GMD12.68660 INR
20 GMD25.37320 INR
50 GMD63.43300 INR
100 GMD126.86600 INR
250 GMD317.16500 INR
500 GMD634.33000 INR
1000 GMD1268.66000 INR
2000 GMD2537.32000 INR
5000 GMD6343.30000 INR
10000 GMD12686.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 INR0.78823 GMD
5 INR3.94116 GMD
10 INR7.88232 GMD
20 INR15.76464 GMD
50 INR39.41160 GMD
100 INR78.82320 GMD
250 INR197.05800 GMD
500 INR394.11600 GMD
1000 INR788.23200 GMD
2000 INR1576.46400 GMD
5000 INR3941.16000 GMD
10000 INR7882.32000 GMD