5,000 Indian rupees to Gambian dalasis

Convert INR to GMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 inr
4,080.51 gmd

₹1.000 INR = D0.8161 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82590.8259
Low0.80910.8069
Average0.81360.8136
Change0.58%0.48%
View full history

1 INR to GMD stats

The performance of INR to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8259 and a 30 day low of 0.8091. This means the 30 day average was 0.8136. The change for INR to GMD was 0.58.

The performance of INR to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8259 and a 90 day low of 0.8069. This means the 90 day average was 0.8136. The change for INR to GMD was 0.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 INR0.81610 GMD
5 INR4.08051 GMD
10 INR8.16102 GMD
20 INR16.32204 GMD
50 INR40.80510 GMD
100 INR81.61020 GMD
250 INR204.02550 GMD
300 INR244.83060 GMD
500 INR408.05100 GMD
600 INR489.66120 GMD
1000 INR816.10200 GMD
2000 INR1,632.20400 GMD
5000 INR4,080.51000 GMD
10000 INR8,161.02000 GMD
25000 INR20,402.55000 GMD
50000 INR40,805.10000 GMD
100000 INR81,610.20000 GMD
1000000 INR816,102.00000 GMD
1000000000 INR816,102,000.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Indian Rupee
1 GMD1.22534 INR
5 GMD6.12670 INR
10 GMD12.25340 INR
20 GMD24.50680 INR
50 GMD61.26700 INR
100 GMD122.53400 INR
250 GMD306.33500 INR
500 GMD612.67000 INR
1000 GMD1,225.34000 INR
2000 GMD2,450.68000 INR
5000 GMD6,126.70000 INR
10000 GMD12,253.40000 INR