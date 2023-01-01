5 Gambian dalasis to Bulgarian levs

Convert GMD to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 gmd
0.14 bgn

1.00000 GMD = 0.02849 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:28 UTC
GMD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GMD0.02849 BGN
5 GMD0.14246 BGN
10 GMD0.28492 BGN
20 GMD0.56984 BGN
50 GMD1.42459 BGN
100 GMD2.84918 BGN
250 GMD7.12295 BGN
500 GMD14.24590 BGN
1000 GMD28.49180 BGN
2000 GMD56.98360 BGN
5000 GMD142.45900 BGN
10000 GMD284.91800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gambian Dalasi
1 BGN35.09780 GMD
5 BGN175.48900 GMD
10 BGN350.97800 GMD
20 BGN701.95600 GMD
50 BGN1754.89000 GMD
100 BGN3509.78000 GMD
250 BGN8774.45000 GMD
500 BGN17548.90000 GMD
1000 BGN35097.80000 GMD
2000 BGN70195.60000 GMD
5000 BGN175489.00000 GMD
10000 BGN350978.00000 GMD