5,000 Bulgarian levs to Gambian dalasis

Convert BGN to GMD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = D38.36 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
BGN to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GMD
1 BGN to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.446740.1094
Low37.678937.6789
Average38.653639.1488
Change-1.80%-1.66%
1 BGN to GMD stats

The performance of BGN to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.4467 and a 30 day low of 37.6789. This means the 30 day average was 38.6536. The change for BGN to GMD was -1.80.

The performance of BGN to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.1094 and a 90 day low of 37.6789. This means the 90 day average was 39.1488. The change for BGN to GMD was -1.66.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6931.3971.5331.3380.78918.037
1 EUR1.05911.7931.4791.6231.4170.83519.098
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.652
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.911

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gambian Dalasi
1 BGN38.35500 GMD
5 BGN191.77500 GMD
10 BGN383.55000 GMD
20 BGN767.10000 GMD
50 BGN1,917.75000 GMD
100 BGN3,835.50000 GMD
250 BGN9,588.75000 GMD
500 BGN19,177.50000 GMD
1000 BGN38,355.00000 GMD
2000 BGN76,710.00000 GMD
5000 BGN191,775.00000 GMD
10000 BGN383,550.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bulgarian Lev
1 GMD0.02607 BGN
5 GMD0.13036 BGN
10 GMD0.26072 BGN
20 GMD0.52144 BGN
50 GMD1.30361 BGN
100 GMD2.60722 BGN
250 GMD6.51805 BGN
500 GMD13.03610 BGN
1000 GMD26.07220 BGN
2000 GMD52.14440 BGN
5000 GMD130.36100 BGN
10000 GMD260.72200 BGN