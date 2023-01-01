5000 Gibraltar pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert GIP to MAD at the real exchange rate

5000 gip
63191 mad

1.00000 GIP = 12.63820 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GIP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GIP → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867351.046587.06881.435011.65730.9622518.5474
1GBP1.1529411.20655100.3851.654481.910761.1094121.384
1USD0.955550.828809183.21.371251.583660.9193517.7233
1INR0.01148520.009961650.012019210.01648140.01903430.01104990.21302

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 GIP12.63820 MAD
5 GIP63.19100 MAD
10 GIP126.38200 MAD
20 GIP252.76400 MAD
50 GIP631.91000 MAD
100 GIP1263.82000 MAD
250 GIP3159.55000 MAD
500 GIP6319.10000 MAD
1000 GIP12638.20000 MAD
2000 GIP25276.40000 MAD
5000 GIP63191.00000 MAD
10000 GIP126382.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Gibraltar Pound
1 MAD0.07912 GIP
5 MAD0.39562 GIP
10 MAD0.79125 GIP
20 MAD1.58250 GIP
50 MAD3.95625 GIP
100 MAD7.91249 GIP
250 MAD19.78122 GIP
500 MAD39.56245 GIP
1000 MAD79.12490 GIP
2000 MAD158.24980 GIP
5000 MAD395.62450 GIP
10000 MAD791.24900 GIP