1 Georgian lari to Cambodian riels

Convert GEL to KHR at the real exchange rate

1 gel
1539.97 khr

1.00000 GEL = 1539.97000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28 UTC
GEL to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Cambodian Riel
1 GEL1539.97000 KHR
5 GEL7699.85000 KHR
10 GEL15399.70000 KHR
20 GEL30799.40000 KHR
50 GEL76998.50000 KHR
100 GEL153997.00000 KHR
250 GEL384992.50000 KHR
500 GEL769985.00000 KHR
1000 GEL1539970.00000 KHR
2000 GEL3079940.00000 KHR
5000 GEL7699850.00000 KHR
10000 GEL15399700.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Georgian Lari
1 KHR0.00065 GEL
5 KHR0.00325 GEL
10 KHR0.00649 GEL
20 KHR0.01299 GEL
50 KHR0.03247 GEL
100 KHR0.06494 GEL
250 KHR0.16234 GEL
500 KHR0.32468 GEL
1000 KHR0.64936 GEL
2000 KHR1.29873 GEL
5000 KHR3.24682 GEL
10000 KHR6.49365 GEL